Idaho Falls Airport reopens following construction project

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has reopened after being closed for runway construction.

During the closure, families, friends and the public were able to spend explore the ins and outs of the airport during an open house. Guests got an up-close look at the baggage claim area, the TSA screening area and the airport tarmac, which was loaded with snow removal and emergency vehicles. Locals even had the opportunity to speak with members of the Air Idaho Rescue team, who were on hand showcasing their aircraft.

Airport Director Rick Cloutier said the facility was closed so crack sealing and pavement could be completed on the runway.

“An airport only closes about once every twenty years, so this was just a good opportunity to invite the public, get them behind the scenes, and let them see what goes on in the airport,” Cloutier said.

Cloutier said the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is self sufficient and doesn’t use any taxes to fund the facility. He said the airport is an enterprise fund of the Idaho Falls city government with their own fire fighting, police and snow removal equipment.

“I liked seeing the outdoor equipment. There’s emergency equipment here we never knew about,” Teresa Wallace, a tour guest said. “It’s beautiful. It’s really well done. The security check is way advanced.”

The airport was just awarded a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration with plans to expand the terminal, according to Cloutier. He said the airport will be working on expanding the baggage claim and TSA screening areas over the next two years starting in the spring.