Idaho Falls Regional Airport offering behind the scenes experience to residents

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is opening its doors for the public to get an in-depth and behind-the scenes look at the operations of Idaho’s premiere regional airport.

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Airport Director Rick Cloutier and his staff will welcome members of the Idaho Falls community as they provide tours and answer questions about the airport and its operations.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to come down and see a side of airport operations that people don’t normally get to see,” said Cloutier. “Running an airport is a massive undertaking. From fire suppression to snow removal and everything in between…we want people to get a chance to see some of the work that goes on here that they don’t usually get to see.”

Staff will be on hand during the free event to provide tours of the airport building, the airfield, and equipment and will be available to answer questions about airport operations. There will also be refreshments, a photo booth and free parking at the airport during the event.