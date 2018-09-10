New ‘billing invoice’ scam making the rounds

BANNOCK COUNTY – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert people about a scam making the rounds.

A ‘billing invoice’ email is being sent to local businesses that appears to be from the Sheriff’s Office and uses the name and phone number of Bannock County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Fonnesbeck.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bannock County Emergency Services will not collect money by email or phone and the only way they would notify someone is by certified mail or with a civil deputy.

If you have any questions, call the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7123.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.