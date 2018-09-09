Rich and delicious Cashew Chicken
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
When I was working in Washington D.C., I fell in love with Cashew Chicken. I found a wonderful Chinese restaurant, and I loved this dish so much, I had it at least once a week. The chicken is tender and smothered in a rich and tangy hoisin sauce. That combined with the crunch of the cashews and topped with green onions, it was something I found myself craving after I returned to the West. That is when I found that this dish is completely different from one part of the country to the next.
When I ordered cashew chicken out west, I got cashews and chicken, but that was about all that was similar. It was nothing like what I was used to and loved. I kept trying different places and yet, nothing compared, so I spent numerous hours trying to concoct what I remembered. By trial and error I worked at it and now I can say “This is Cashew Chicken”. The secret is in the sauce.
It combines hoisin, which you can find in just about any grocery story, and rice vinegar simmered together with the chicken into a thick and decadent “stare off into space” taste sensation.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
