Several in custody after car is hijacked

The following is a news release and mugshot of Junior Rodriguez from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

BLACKFOOT — On Sept. 12, at about 10:00 a.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Dispatch center received a report of a person with a gun at the exit 89 off ramp.

While units were in-route, we received another call that a person had been carjacked at the Riverton Road overpass by two males. The subject was driving a Tan Honda Accord. The victim told us that the suspect vehicle was a white car.

A short time later, this vehicle was located at 285 South 625 West at a residence.

Junior Rodriguez, 19, was taken into custody.

At 1:07 p.m., Fort Hall Police located the stolen vehicle in Fort Hall.

Rockit Rodriguez, 21, and several other people were arrested from inside the house. Those people were taken to Fort Hall Police Department for questioning.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Blackfoot/Bingham County detectives division, the Blackfoot Police Department, Fort Hall Police and the FBI.

Additional information is expected to be released Thursday.