UPDATE: Man struck by pool cue in bar fight dies at EIRMC

UPDATED

IDAHO FALLS — Officials say the man who was struck in the head with a pool cue has died.

Jeremy R. Hix, 39, of Idaho Falls passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained at Pockets bar when his brother Cory Hix, 41, allegedly struck him in the head in the midst of a heated argument.

According to court documents, doctors told police Jeremy Hix had less than 24 hours to live after being brought into the hospital around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Bonneville County Coroner Joseph Anderson confirmed the death occurred Wednesday.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office to see if any additional charges will be being filed against Cory Hix in this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Details are emerging about an early morning bar fight that resulted in a man being smashed in the head by a pool cue held by a relative.

Cory Hix, 41, of Idaho Falls is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

The altercation occurred at Pockets on Northgate Mile early Tuesday morning. Court documents show Hix rushed the victim, whom EastIdahoNews.com has chosen not to identify at this time, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center around 2:40 a.m. and told officers he and the victim were playing pool.

“Cory said that he was spinning his pool stick around and he accidentally hit (the victim) in the head with the pool stick causing the pool stick to break,” court documents say.

As Hix paced outside the emergency room, documents say he repeatedly told officers that he hit his relative with a pool stick.

“Cory quickly stated it was an accident and did not mean it,” police wrote in their reports.

Doctors told investigators the victim’s injuries were serious enough that he is not likely to survive and the injury would take a “significant blow” to cause such trauma.

The doctor told police, “he had a hard time thinking how just twirling a pool stick could cause this injury.”

Court documents show a CT scan revealed a large fracture in the victim’s skull and heavy bleeding in the brain.

The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday morning the victim is not expected to survive.

Police obtained video surveillance from Pockets that showed Hix and the victim arguing next to a pool table while holding pool cues in their hands.

“They continued to argue until Cory repositioned his hands on the pool stick, grabbing it with his left hand on the skinny end and his right hand about midway up the stick. He swung the stick so the fat end made contact with the left front side of (the victims) head,” according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Police describe the strike as “quick” and “violent.” Reports say the victim fell to the ground immediately and was limp after the strike.

Detectives spoke with Hix at the hospital. He displayed bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to court documents.

Hix is being held on $150,000 bond at the Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28 before District Judge Penny Stanford.

If convicted, Hix could face up to 45 years in prison.