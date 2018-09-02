You’re invited to remember 9/11 and support first responders during fundraising event

IDAHO FALLS – Where were you on September 11, 2001?

Those who are old enough to remember the events of that day can recall exactly where they were when they heard the news of a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.

The impact of that news was felt nationwide as well as locally.

Kristi Jensen, an Idaho Falls native, had a relative trapped inside the lower trade center when the towers fell.

“More local people were impacted by 9/11 than we think about,” Jensen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Jensen and others are organizing a fundraiser in Idaho Falls next weekend to help people remember.

“In the last few years, we’ve realized the younger generation doesn’t connect as much with 9/11. They don’t understand the impact and how it’s changed our world,” Travis Snowder, President and CEO of Qal-Tek Associates says. “We got involved to try to re-engage our community and connect people with the first responders to help them understand why our world (is a much different place than it was 17 years ago).”

For the last five years, Paul Davis Cares has hosted an annual tribute run/walk for the commuity. Last year, Qal-Tek joined forces with Paul Davis to add a Tribute Banquet.

The second annual 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial Tribute Banquet is happening at Snake River Landing’s Waterfront Friday, September 7. It will kick off at 6 p.m. with cocktails and appetizers. A rib-eye steak dinner catered by Billman’s will be served at 6:30. Chief Steven Fitzgerald and Captain Kevin Calhoun with the New York City Fire Department will provide firsthand accounts and show never before seen pictures of the department’s response to the 2001 terrorist attack.

A reading of the victim’s names and an auction will follow their remarks. Some of the items contributed for the auction include river float fishing trips, week-long cabin rentals in Island Park and KLIM riding gear.

The cost to attend is $55. Tickets can be purchased through the event’s Facebook page.

Qal-Tek provides training and other services for fire departments, police departments, first response groups and military personnel all over the country. One of their largest customers is the New York City Fire Department.

The following day on September 8, Paul Davis Restoration is hosting the fifth annual 9/11 Fallen Heroes Tribute Memorial Run/walk at Snake River Landing. Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a program at 8:30. The race begins at 9 a.m.

People can participate in a 5K, 10K or one mile walk. The cost is $40. You can register the day of the event or preregister through the Facebook page.

Raffles will be drawn following the race.

Jensen says more than $20,000 was raised at last year’s event. Her favorite part about this fundraiser is giving back to the first responders.

“They risk their lives everyday for us and it feels so good to do something for them.”

Proceeds from both events will go towards local heroes and victims in New York City. Funds from the dinner and the tribute run/walk will be divvied up among three different organizations, including the New York City Burn Center, the Idaho Fallen Firefighter Foundation, Eastern Idaho F.O.O.L.S, and the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police and Domestic Violence & Assault Center.

“We promised ourselves the country would never forget (9/11). As generations come and go, that’s a hard promise to keep. In the face of this new generation, we all have a responsibility to maintain this legacy that’s changed our world,” Snowder says.