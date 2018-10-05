Crews use extrication equipment to save woman after car, pickup slam into each other

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Emergency crews used extrication equipment to cut a woman from a vehicle following a head-on crash on North Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road Friday afternoon.

A grey vehicle and red pick-up truck slammed into each other at the intersection.

Firefighters and EMT used the extrication equipment to remove a woman from the grey vehicle before she was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The driver of the pickup did not need to be transported to the hospital, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Drivers in the area experienced delays while crews responded to the intersection, a place where accidents regularly occur.

“It’s an awkward intersection. There is no light and it’s not a four-way stop. We would remind drivers to be extra careful when traveling through here,” Hammon said.