High speed chase, that began with attempted kidnapping, ends in possible drug overdose

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Two felons suspected of attempting to kidnap a man at gunpoint are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Tyler Garcia, 23, and Rodney Maddux, 24, were arrested in September following a police pursuit after it was reported they had attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint. Both are facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted second-degree kidnapping and a use of a deadly weapon enhancement. Both are convicted felons.

Garcia is facing a felony charge of attempting to elude police and Maddux is facing a felony charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, on Sept. 4, police received a call from a man claiming two men pulled up to him with the passenger side window rolled down. The man in the passenger seat pointed a black handgun at him and said: “Get in the car or we’re going to f****** kill you.”

He told police a group of people exited the nearby apartment building and he was able to duck away into the crowd while the two men fled in a white Chevy Malibu.

The two men were later identified as Garcia, driving the car, and Maddux, in the driver’s seat.

2 convicted felons arrested on multiple charges following police pursuit

According to documents, Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched and quickly identified the vehicle. Garcia allegedly attempted to flee, resulting in a police pursuit that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour through Idaho Falls.

After successfully performing a maneuver that spun the suspect’s car 180 degrees, officers were able to block the vehicle in place. Garcia allegedly attempted to flee again, ramming his car into the patrol vehicles.

Once the car was immobilized, Garcia and Maddux allegedly refused to obey commands requiring officers to break the passenger side window in order to physically remove them from the car.

According to documents, after Garcia was placed in handcuffs, he began to convulse and an ambulance was called. The statement of probable cause indicates officers believe Garcia may have swallowed some form of a controlled substance prior to being removed from the car in an attempt to avoid drug charges.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed a .40 caliber pistol and shotgun.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.