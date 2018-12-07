Air quality advisory issued in Bannock, Franklin counties

Share This

POCATELLO — State officials have issued an air quality advisory in Bannock and Franklin counties due to stagnant air and elevated pollutant levels.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality shows the air quality in those counties is measuring as moderate and is forecast to become unhealthy for sensitive groups by this weekend. The advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved.

As a result of the advisory burning restrictions are in effect.

NWS officials warn people who are sensitive to increased particulate matter may experience negative health effects and should limit prolonged time spent outdoors and heavy exertion.

For more information please access the department’s website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov.