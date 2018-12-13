David Lent resigns From Idaho Falls District 91 school board

IDAHO FALLS — Longtime School Board Trustee David Lent resigned from the Idaho Falls School District 91 board on Wednesday.

Lent, who has served on the board since 2006, represented Zone 2, which includes the areas served by Westside, Fox Hollow and Ethel Boyes elementary schools. He was recently elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 33, which led to his resignation from the board.

“We are saddened to see Dave Lent leave the D91 School Board. He has been a strong leader and has always sought solutions that bring people together rather than divide them,” said School Board Chairwoman Deidre Warden in a news release. “While we will miss Dave Lent’s presence on our board, we are proud he will continue his love of community service on the state level. We bid Sen. Dave Lent best wishes and a fond farewell.”

The vacancy on the board can now be filled by anyone living in Zone 2 of District 91. District officials say that anyone interested in filling the seat for Zone 2 should submit a letter of interest to District 91’s administrative offices at 690 John Adams Parkway.

Letters are due by Friday, Dec. 21.

The letters should include the candidate’s qualifications and the reasons he or she would like to serve on the board. Interested candidates must be 18 years old or older, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Idaho and a resident of Zone 2. For a complete description of Zone 2 or to see a map, go to www.ifschools.org, click on “Our District” and then “Board of Trustees.”

Board members are expected to interview candidates the week of Jan. 7, 2019. They hope to swear in Lent’s replacement at their regular board meeting on Jan. 16, 2019.

The person selected to fill the Zone 2 position would be up for election in 2021.

If you’d like to speak to Dave Lent about his service on the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees, you can call him at (208) 521-0716.