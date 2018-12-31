Here’s what happens to your Christmas tree after it’s collected in your community

IDAHO FALLS – Now that Christmas is over, many people are pitching their Christmas tree and one local community is doing it in a blaze of glory.

Due to popular demand, Blackfoot will be holding a Christmas tree bonfire. The city has received numerous requests over the last several weeks to reimplement this tradition, which ended 10 years ago.

Beginning Jan. 2, you can drop off your tree at a designated boat dock near the Lake at Jensen’s Grove. There will be a pathway cleared so people can follow the posted signs.

Then on Thursday, Jan. 31, the city will have a huge bonfire at 7 p.m.

More details will be posted on the city’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

IDAHO FALLS

Idaho Falls has 15 locations for residents to dump Christmas trees. This service is provided until Jan. 30. The designated tree disposal sites are for city residents only and can not be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of trees not sold.

Here is a list of the city’s tree disposal sites:

Washburn & Michael (Reinhart Park)

Coachman & Broadway (behind car wash)

Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center Drive)

Mound & W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

N. Water & Chestnut (NE corner)

W. 13th & Placer

10th & Emerson

17th & Emerson

S. Boulevard & Rogers Street

Bennett & Waid

Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)

Sykes & Davidson

Ashment & 12th Street

Russet & Lincoln

The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage at 2530 Hemmert Ave. You can call the Sanitation Division to arrange a pick up of the mulch at (208) 612-8491.

RIGBY

The city of Rigby began offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup the day after Christmas. Public Works Director Mitch Bradley tells EastIdahoNews.com over the next several weeks they will be taken to a burn pit, and the archery club or Fish and Game will come and get them.

REXBURG

Rexburg is offering free curbside pickup for residents through Jan. 8.

“Our street department is coming by to pick those up starting Jan. 2. They may have to work around snow removal, depending on the weather,” a city employee told us. “We just need people to make sure they don’t block their garbage container so it doesn’t interrupt garbage collection.”

From there, trees will be taken to the compost pile, where they will be recycled and turned into mulch.

POCATELLO

Pocatello has specific locations for disposing of Christmas trees. The city asks that residents do not put their trees on the curb, but instead drop them off at designated locations between now and Jan. 9. Trees can be placed in Dumpsters at City Hall at 911 N. Seventh Ave. There are also dumpsters at Rainey Park on South Arthur Avenue or Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road.

After Jan. 9 the Parks and Rec Department will begin chipping up the old trees to be used for ground cover, according to a city employee.