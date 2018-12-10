Hard-working JCPenney stylist stunned when Secret Santa surprises her with a car

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.

IDAHO FALLS — Kacie Kite is a single mom raising a very active 10-year-old son. She works two jobs (sometimes three), assists with classroom parties, is the first person to help someone in need and is doing everything she can to keep all the balls in the air.

Kacie’s car recently died and she has been relying on vehicles belonging to other family members. She taps every resource she has, uses coupons and tries to cut corners wherever she can. A friend says Kacie is the most generous and selfless person she knows.

Secret Santa decided to give Kacie an unforgettable Christmas gift. She is a stylist at the Grand Teton Mall JCPenney salon in Idaho Falls and that’s where the EastIdahoNews.com elves gave her the surprise of a lifetime. Watch the video above to see what happened!