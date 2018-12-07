Secret Santa just gave this struggling single mother a car, and her reaction is unforgettable

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.

Nikkie Schwemmer is a single mother of three adorable children. She lives in a humble home that is in need of many upgrades. Her tub has water constantly running from the tap, her toilet floods frequently, her roof has multiple holes that cause water to leak into the house and several other repairs are needed.

To add to this, Nikkie’s car died just a few days ago. She has needed a new vehicle for quite some time but has not been able to afford it. She is now borrowing her parents vehicle, but this is just a temporary fix to a permanent problem.

Nikkie’s friends say she would give her shirt off her back to anyone, and she sees the positive in every person she meets. Her co-workers can’t say enough good things about her and she just need a break.

Secret Santa decided to give Nikkie the ultimate Christmas gift, so he sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves over with a present Nikkie and her kids will never forget.

Watch the video above to see how the surprise went down!