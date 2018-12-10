Man accused of impregnating teen allegedly used dog saliva to fool paternity test

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly raping and impregnating a teen girl.

Levi Baker is facing up to life in prison after a 17-year-old girl allegedly gave birth to his child in August. Baker is facing two counts of sexual battery of a minor and one charge of possession of sexually exploitive images.

After the victim gave birth, DNA samples were collected for a paternity test and court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com say that Baker allegedly rubbed dog saliva in his mouth in an attempt to fool the test.

The results of the test were not available in the court documents but evidence seems to indicate that Baker and the victim believe he is the father of the child.

The victim was kicked out of her home in December, documents state. She told investigators that she asked Baker if she could stay with him and his girlfriend because she didn’t have a place to live. She said she believed Baker raped her the night she moved in after she took Melatonin and fell asleep but she couldn’t remember for sure.

She went to live with Baker and his girlfriend and all three allegedly shared the same bed.

The victim said in May, Baker allegedly pressured her into having sex with him. She said he told her because she was already pregnant it wouldn’t matter and that it was safe. She said she told him no several times but gave in because she thought he was going to do it anyway.

The victim told investigators she had never had sex with anyone before Baker.

According to documents, text messages between Baker and the victim appear to show a sexual relationship between the two. They tell each other they love each other several times, they had sexually explicit conversations and talk about the child being his. Investigators say they found nude images of the victim on Baker’s phone.

The messages seem to indicate they talked about what they would tell detectives. Baker allegedly told the girl to tell detectives she had sex with him while he was asleep. He said he wouldn’t press charges so it wouldn’t matter. He also told her he “ate and smoke and rubbed dog saliva in my mouth” to beat the DNA test.

Baker’s girlfriend knew about the alleged sexual activity between Baker and the teenager, according to court records. When asked about it, Baker told detectives that his religion allows him to have multiple women.

According to documents, Baker told investigators he couldn’t remember but he may have had sex with the victim two or three times.

Baker was arrested on Nov. 28. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11.