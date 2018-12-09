New restaurant taking off at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) has a new restaurant open for business and another waiting in the wings to open on Monday.

Tailwind, the airport’s new full service restaurant and bar, is open for business on the second level past security check in and offers a full service restaurant with beverage service to passengers.

The eatery offers a full menu of food and beverages for sit-down meals, in addition to a menu of on-the-go food for busy passengers to take with them. The facility also offers a coffee shop with snacks in addition to the regular fare.

“This is the first time in the history of the Idaho Falls Airport that we have had a restaurant and beverage service on the second floor of the airport,” said IDA Director Rick Cloutier. “This is part of our effort to provide a better, more welcoming experience to our passengers and we are excited for the response we’ve seen so far. This creates a whole new atmosphere for anyone flying through our airport”

The restaurant is operated by Tailwind, IDA, which will also operate the new restaurant on the main level of the airport near the baggage claim. That restaurant will also provide a full service, sit-down food and beverage experience and will be open and available to anyone visiting the airport, without having to go through security.

“Tailwind operates food and beverage services at numerous airports around the country, so they specifically know how to cater to travelers,” said Cloutier. “They have an attractive business model that provides a great dining experience with fantastic food for anyone visiting or traveling through the airport. Not only will it be a great place for travelers, it will also be a great restaurant for anyone wanting to come and enjoy great atmosphere and great food.”

The upstairs restaurant will open daily at 5:00 a.m. Closing times will vary, with the restaurant remaining open until after the last flight has departed the airport for the day.

The restaurant located on the main floor of the airport will operate on a fixed schedule and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. daily and will close at 5 p.m.