Shelley High School principal suddenly resigns

Share This

SHELLEY — Shelley High School principal Eric Lords unexpectedly resigned Friday.

The resignation comes after two and a half years as Shelley High School’s principal. Shelley School District 60 Superintendent Dr. Bryan Jolley said the resignation was for personal reasons and couldn’t elaborate any more than that.

“We’re sad to lose Mr. Lords. He did a lot of good at that high school,” Jolley said. “He took over during a pretty trying time and turned the culture of the school around and turned it into a positive thing.”

Lords was originally hired in 2016. Prior to his role as principal he had worked in education for 22 years.

“It’s just unfortunate circumstances here that created the need for him to resign,” Jolley said.

Assistant principal Burke Davis will take over as interim principal for the time being.

“The board has full confidence he’ll do a great job for us. We’re excited to have him,” Jolley said.