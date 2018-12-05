Teen to be tried as adult for allegedly raping girl

IDAHO FALLS — A 16-year-old boy is being tried as an adult for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Thana “TJ” Singarajah, is facing up to life in prison for the alleged rape of the teenager in 2017.

According to documents, the alleged incident happened in the summer of 2017 when Singarajah was 15 and the victim was 13.

The victim told investigators she had gone over to a friends house where Singarajah happened to be. While there, she claims she was raped and possibly drugged.

Singarajah allegedly pulled her clothes off and proceeded to rape her as she tried to struggle and tell him no.

According to court documents, Singarajah initially failed a polygraph test. The test specifically asked if he believed the victim tried to resist.

Singarajah changed his answers claiming the victim did tell him no and resisted but then “gave in.”

The victim told investigators Singarajah pinned her arms and legs down as she struggled. She said she was able to kick him off when another teen walked into the room.

According to documents, prior to the rape, the victim said she asked for something for a headache. She said she was given a pill she didn’t recognize and took it.

However, when investigators interviewed one of the witnesses, he said she wanted to get high and he gave her a Xanax.

Documents also seem to show conflicting details on whether or not the victim had been to the residence with Singarajah on more than one occasion. She claims she had only been there once but other witnesses claim she had been there twice.

One witness told investigators the victim was high the first time she was at the house and consensually had sex with Singarajah. The witness said she believed Singarajah raped the victim the second time she was at the house.

The documents contain multiple conflicting witness statements, however, Singarajah did allegedly admit he believed the victim may not have consented to sex.

Rape is one of the multiple charges in Idaho where a juvenile 14-years of age or older will automatically be tried as an adult.

Singarajah is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 11.