Multiple people hospitalized following 6-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Several people were hospitalized following a crash in Idaho Falls that involved six vehicles Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at 1st and Woodruff, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com a black SUV headed south on Woodruff veered onto 1st Street to avoid hitting a silver SUV trying to make a left hand turn.

“The black SUV hit a silver cadillac, which was spun sideways and pushed into the three cars that had been surrounding the cadillac prior to the collision,” Clements says.

The silver SUV was not hit, but five vehicles were affected by the black SUV spinning sideways.

Eric Grossarth with the Idaho Falls Fire Department confirms several individuals were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He did not provide victims’ names or conditions.

Traffic was affected by the crash, which cleared up around 6:30 p.m.