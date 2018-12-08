Three men hospitalized following crash near Rexburg

REXBURG – Rexburg Police Department is investigating a single car crash that happened along U.S. Highway 20.

Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com three adult males were traveling northbound in a black Isuzu Trooper. A little after 2 p.m., the car hit the guard rail on the left side of the road between the middle and north Rexburg exits.

All three men were transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital with minor to medium injuries but nothing life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still being determined, but police suspect alcohol was involved.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the vicinity of the crash. Officers are hoping to clear the scene in the next half hour.

