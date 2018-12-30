UPDATE: Highway reopens near Lava Hot Springs

UPDATE

LAVA HOT SPRINGS – US Highway 30 between Lava Hot Springs and Soda Springs is now open. A portion of State Highway 34 between milepost 63 near Panting Lane and the Wyoming State Line remains closed.

For the latest updates on road closures and conditions, click here.

PREVIOUS STORY:

LAVA HOT SPRINGS – A stretch of US Highway 30 between Lava Hot Springs and Soda Springs is closed due to poor weather conditions.

According to Idaho Transportation Department’s website, the section of highway that is closed ranges from milepost 375 on Center Street in Lava Hot Springs to milepost 403 on Valley View Drive near Soda Springs.

Blowing and drifting snow and low visibility is the cause of the closure.

State Highway 34 between between milepost 63 near Panting Lane and the Wyoming State Line is also closed.

ITD is urging you to be careful when driving in wintry weather. Avoid distractions and slow down.

