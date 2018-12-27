UPDATE: Many CenturyLink customers still without internet service

IDAHO FALLS – The CenturyLinkHelp Team posted an update about the Century Link outage on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“The CenturyLink network is still experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. The CenturyLink technical teams will continue to work around the clock until services are restored.”

Several businesses in eastern Idaho have reported internet services being restored, but many still do not have service. We reached out to the company for a specific update earlier in the afternoon.

“No updates yet. We’re still investigating,” company spokeswoman Linda Johnson responded.

CenturyLink: ‘We are working to restore services as quickly as possible’

Century Link sent the following statement Thursday morning at 9:30,

“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal. We know how important these services are to our customers and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

