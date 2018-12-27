CenturyLink: ‘We are working to restore services as quickly as possible’

UPDATE

CenturyLink sent the following statement to EastIdahoNews.com at 9:30 a.m. Thursday:

“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal. We know how important these services are to our customers and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — CenturyLink customers are experiencing problems with the internet Thursday morning as outages are being reported across the country.

Many EastIdahoNews.com users report losing internet service as early as 1 a.m. Downdectector.com, a website that tracks realtime outages of internet providers, says the disruption is nationwide with customers in Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Boise, Chicago, Phoenix and other areas reporting problems.

A map on Downdectector.com shows reported CenturyLink outages as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. | Downdectector.com

WDIO TV reports the outage is affecting emergency services in some areas of Minnesota and folks are asked to use their cell phone to call 911.

It’s unknown what caused the outage and when it will be repaired. CenturyLink has not posted anything on Twitter or Facebook despite being asked repeatedly by customers what is going on. A spokeswoman for CenturyLink tells EastIdahoNews.com she will look into the matter.

We will post updates as we receive them.