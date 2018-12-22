Young mother surprised with gift from Secret Santa

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Eileen Parker is one of the strongest, humblest, most amazing people you could ever meet.

Her young husband, Ben, has had cancer twice since their 8-year-old was born. Keeping up with the medical bills has been tough on them, but they’ve gotten through.

Ben is a school teacher in Idaho Falls and has a second job to make things work. Until last week, they only have one car which Ben drove to work. That meant Eileen walked her two oldest kids, along with their 3-year-old, to and from school every day. The 6-year-old is in half-day kindergarten so Eileen and the 3-year-old walk to and from the school three times each day.

This family never asks for anything for themselves. They are extremely frugal and humble. When asked what they could use for Christmas, Eileen said they were ok and didn’t need anything because they were better off now than during the “cancer years”.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go surprise the Parkers with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!