Burst sprinkler pipe causes minor damage at elementary school

AMMON — A sprinkler pipe burst Wednesday morning, causing some minor damage to two classrooms and a coat closet at Woodland Hills Elementary School.

The pipe broke in the northeast corner of the school and flooded the empty coat room. Water then spread into the adjoining classrooms, according to principal John Murdoch.

“Our workers were able to identify the problem, and we’re getting it fixed,” Murdoch tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The flooding did not cause any major damage and should not impact operations when students return to school next week.

Courtesy Nathan Egan

