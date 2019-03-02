2 in custody after police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in car

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Idaho Falls Police Officers were notified by the Idaho State Police that a vehicle suspected of being involved in drug trafficking may be passing through the Idaho Falls area.

Idaho Falls Police Officers were able to locate the vehicle driving northbound on I-15.

Officers observed the vehicle failing to correctly signal while changing lanes and conducted a traffic stop. With the help of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K-9, a search of the vehicle was performed which yielded approximately 42.5 pounds of marijuana.

Destiny Vang, a 23-year-old Wisconsin resident, and Sam Shoua Lao, a 49-year-old Minnesota resident, were both arrested for separate counts of Felony Drug Trafficking and were taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office for their collaboration on this arrest.

Destiny Vang and Sam Shoua Lao. | Bonneville County Jail