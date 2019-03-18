Multiple teenagers cited after road rage incident

REXBURG — At least four teenagers were cited for aggravated battery and reckless driving after they were allegedly involved in a road rage incident Friday night.

Police received a 911 call around 11:35 p.m. from a person on Yellowstone Highway saying they were being chased by the driver of another vehicle who had threatened them with a baseball bat.

“There were three vehicles involved, and two of the vehicles cut off and hit a Honda Civic,” Madison County Sheriff Cpl. Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They all came to a stop, and the driver of another vehicle got out with a bat and threatened the person in the Civic.”

All involved were teenagers, according to Payne, and the driver of the Civic drove off and called police.

Officers stopped all of the vehicles, and the person with the bat told police he thought it was someone else, Payne says.

“The person in the Civic did the right thing by not engaging,” Payne says. “If you feel threatened or fear, don’t engage. Leave and call 911. We will take it from there.”

More teenagers could be cited as the investigation progresses, say police.