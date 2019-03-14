BYU-Idaho student cited following water tower vandalism

REXBURG — A 19-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student was cited for misdemeanor malicious injury to property and trespassing Tuesday for allegedly vandalizing the Rexburg water tower.

The words “Save Ferris” were painted on the tower sometime between March 8 and 9. The message was likely a reference to the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” It’s also the name of a ska punk band.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said officers received an anonymous tip from someone who had overheard the Colorado student bragging about the incident. On Tuesday, officers investigated the student and a group of friends.

Based on eye-witness accounts, officers felt there was sufficient evidence to issued a misdemeanor citation.

Turman said it’s possible the injury to property charge could be upgraded to a felony if the cost of the damage exceeds $1,000.