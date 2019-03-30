‘Guns and Hoses’ cookoff draws big turnout in Pocatello

POCATELLO (KPVI) — For the tenth year, local emergency responders come together for the Court Appointed Special Advocates’ “Guns and Hoses” chili cookoff event on Friday.

The “civil war” between Pocatello firefighters, police, and dispatchers, with the help of their respective unions, allowed emergency responders to go head to head for bragging rights, and some impressive hardware.

“It’s a big trophy this year and we have it engraved with the winner. Last year the police department won, this year will be some good competition I’m excited for it,” said Jared Marchand, the executive director of CASA’s sixth judicial district.

But beneath the competition between agencies, there’s a good cause.

“We’re pretty competitive, we don’t like to get beat, we’re all that way, but at the end of the day it all goes towards that great cause of CASA, helping out children, helping out the community,” said Roger Schei, deputy police chief of the Pocatello Police Department and president of the CASA board of directors.

CASA’s mission is to advocate for abused and abandoned children.

All the funds from Friday’s cookoff, dessert auction, and wine pull went towards the cause. The turnout was so good that emergency responders ran out of chili and had to order in pizza.

“It’s very humbling (to see) turnout from the community, members of the community coming out to support the cause, all these funds go back to the advocacy for children,” said Schei.

Last year, the event was able to help 352 children. This year they expect to help over twice as many kids.

“We’re already at double what we had last year, so it’s good to see the community come out and support us like that,” Marchand said.

And for those wondering, the police department won the championship — again.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.