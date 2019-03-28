Jensens Grove to be stocked with trout next week

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot has been notified by the Idaho Department of Fish & Game that they will be stocking the lake at Jensens Grove with Rainbow Trout next Wednesday, April 3.

Information from Arnie Brimmer, the Regional Fishery Biologist for the Southeast Region, indicates that the fish hatchery plans to begin at approximately 2:00 p.m., should any parties be interested in being present during the event.