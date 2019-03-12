Life Lessons: Myrna Hamilton may have dementia but she’s clear about the importance of helping others

Share This

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Myrna Hamilton has dementia but that isn’t stopping her from sharing lessons from her life. She believes in being kind and courteous to everyone and says as a mother, she learned the importance of setting rules.

Myrna says she regrets that she has lost so many loved ones and she looks forward to being reunited with them again.

Watch the video above to see our conversation with Myrna.

PREVIOUS LIFE LESSONS

Ruth Stewart on making your home heaven and the importance of ‘gettin’ up and gettin’ going”

The simple advice Vaughn Wixom has for the younger generation

What Jean McMurtrey learned after losing 4 daughters and her husband

Marvin Bucholz says to have faith, behave and love

Diana Fonner reflects on how kindness and forgiveness have changed her life

Charlotte Giles and why it’s important to understand the feelings of others