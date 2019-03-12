Man who admitted to having sex with teen girl gets probation, evaluated as ‘unlikely to reoffend’

IDAHO FALLS — A man listed for deportation who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a teen girl was placed on probation Monday.

Luis F. Corona, 24, pleaded guilty in February to felony injury to a child and as a part of a plea agreement where the prosecution and defense recommended Corona be placed on probation. Prosecutors originally charged Corona with sexual battery of minor aged 16 or 17 years old.

At the sentencing, Corona was placed on five years of probation with a suspended prison sentence of two years fixed and three years indeterminate. He will also be required to pay a $700 fine.

Last summer, the victim told police she had several sexual encounters with Corona in 2017. She was 16 years old at the time of the incidents, according to court documents. She said she would participate willingly sometimes, but other times she told Corona no, according to court documents.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Tyson N. Raymond said Corona had completed a psychosexual evaluation, and it came back in Corona’s favor. Corona passed a polygraph regarding if force had been used, and the evaluation showed he had no other victims and was unlikely to reoffend. Prosecutors said the victim also supported a lighter sentence.

Although felony injury to a child is not a sexual offense, as a part of his probation and plea agreement Corona will be required to participate in sex offender and drug abuse treatment programs.

District Judge Joel Tingey said at the sentencing he thought there is a substance abuse problem needing to be corrected by the programs. The victim had told police she would engage in sexual activity with Corona in exchange for meth, according to court documents.

Corona won’t be able to leave custody right away. He currently is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and will be until appearing before an immigration judge at a later date.

It remains unclear what will result from the immigration proceedings, but court documents show Corona is undocumented and likely to be deported from the United States.