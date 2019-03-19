Mother and daughter found dead after ‘apparent murder-suicide’ in northern Utah, police said

Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

OGDEN, Utah — Two women were found dead in an Ogden home early Tuesday morning after “an apparent murder-suicide,” police said.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at 1627 27th St. about 2 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found 31-year-old Bianca Villalobos and her mother, 63-year-old Maria Villalobos, shot to death inside the residence, according to an emailed statement to KSL.com from Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon.

Officials believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, but the investigation is still ongoing. Police did not release details about who they believe may have shot the other.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

