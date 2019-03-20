Potatoes spill on US 20 near Rexburg

REXBURG – A potato truck overturned on U.S. Highway 20 on Wednesday afternoon and spilled its spuds into the median.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane at milepost 327 near the Thornton interchange.

Madison County Sheriff spokesman Cpl. Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com the front driver side tire blew on the semi, causing the crash.

No one was hurt, but traffic was slowed significantly as a result.