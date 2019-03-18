Shopko to close all stores within months

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Shopko will close its remaining locations and liquidate all assets by June, according to a document filed Monday in U.S. bankruptcy court.

The company stated in a news release that it was unable to find a buyer for the retail business and will begin winding down operations immediately.

“This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts,” Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst said in a statement. “We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko.”

In January, the retailer announced plans to close 250 stores, including the Chubbuck location. In a revised list released Monday, 120 additional stores, including one in Idaho Falls, were on the chopping block.

The company said one of its bankruptcy consultants will oversee a liquidation process over the next 10-12 weeks and all store closures will be completed by June 16.