UPDATE: One fire out, road remains closed

Share This

UPDATE:

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – The second fire off US Highway 20 is now out. One crew was able to handle that one, according to IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Fire crews remain at the haystack fire on Hitt Road. The road is still closed as of 6:10 p.m. We don’t know how long it will remain closed.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Fire crews are on the scene of a haystack fire and Hitt Road is closed near Yellowstone Highway.

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. and began as a controlled burn but quickly spread, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has blocked the area of Yellowstone Highway and Hitt Road to all traffic. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is the third fire that crews have responded to today and a smaller fire is also burning near U.S. Highway 20 and Hitt Road.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will post updates as we learn more.