Wendy Williams returns to her show, reveals she’s seeking treatment and living in a sober house

Share This

(CNN) — Wendy Williams got incredibly candid during her show Tuesday about her struggle with addiction.

The host of “The Wendy Williams Show” told viewers she is living in a sober house and talked about her past struggles with cocaine.

“I have been living in a sober house,” she said tearfully. “You know, I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past. I never went to a place to get treatment. There are people in your family; it might be you. I want you to know more of the story.”

Williams returned to her hosting duties March 4 after more than two months on hiatus. She originally said she was stepping away to focus on health issues stemming from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes overstimulation of the thyroid. It can lead to eye inflammation, racing heartbeat, hand tremors, trouble sleeping, weight loss, muscle weakness and neuropsychiatric symptoms, according to the American Thyroid Association.

But during her show, Williams revealed Tuesday that her absence has involved more than Graves’ disease.

“Only (one person) knows about this — not my parents, nobody,” she said. “Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here. After I finish my appointments, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state (area) with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.

“We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them,” she said. “Doors locked by 10 p.m., lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So, that is my truth.”

Williams’ fans initially became concerned in November 2017, after she fainted on air. Then in December 2018, Williams made headlines again when she slurred her speech on air.