BYU-Idaho student dies in crash

REXBURG –A Brigham Young University-Idaho student died in a car crash Saturday afternoon on his way to Rexburg for the spring semester.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. when 21-year-old George Locke Edwards of Las Vegas was driving northbound on Interstate 15 north of Nephi. His vehicle drove off the left side of the road near mile marker 229, back onto the road, then off the road into the grassy median.

The vehicle rolled several times in the median and ended up on the shoulder of the southbound lane.

Edwards was wearing a seat belt.

The crash was spread over a long distance, leading troopers to believe high speeds and distracted driving were possible factors in the crash.

According to his obituary, Edwards was pursuing a career in neuroscience. He had a love for music and played the piano and guitar. He enjoyed shooting and playing sports. He graduated from the Northwest Technical Career Academy before serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington Kennewick Mission.

“He will be remembered for the light he was, his ability to create fun, his distinctive laughter, his fierce love for his family, his unwavering example of faith and a sure testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” according to the obituary.

Funeral services for Edwards are scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas.