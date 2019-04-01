Controlled burn grows out of control, spreads to RV and shed
EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 8 p.m. on April 1, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a field fire just north of Sage Lakes Golf Course on E. Parri Drive. The fire began as a controlled burn. Winds shifted during the burn resulting in structures catching on fire, including an RV and a few small sheds.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes. There were no injuries.
This is at least the eleventh field fire that began as a controlled burn that the Idaho Falls Fire Department has responded to in the last week.
Safety Precautions:
- If you are planning a controlled burn, alert dispatch before doing so at (208) 529-1200.
- Use extreme caution. It is dryer than it appears and winds can shift quickly. Fire can jump under certain situations. High winds, especially on low-humidity days, can carry embers across a break and into areas you don’t want burned. It is critical to pay close attention to the weather.
- Be very aware of your surroundings, especially other structures and other fuel sources in the area.
- Cut fire breaks. A swath of bare ground around the area you plan to burn helps prevent flames from getting into areas they aren’t supposed to. Other barriers such as roads, ponds, rivers and previously burned areas also prevent fire from spreading.
- Always have water handy just in case flames creep across a break or an ash blows with the wind. An ATV or tractor-mounted sprayer filled with water is usually adequate, but even the use of shovels can tamp down unwanted flames before they get out of hand.
- If you do burn fields, please complete burn activities before dark.