Controlled burn grows out of control, spreads to RV and shed

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 8 p.m. on April 1, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a field fire just north of Sage Lakes Golf Course on E. Parri Drive. The fire began as a controlled burn. Winds shifted during the burn resulting in structures catching on fire, including an RV and a few small sheds.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes. There were no injuries.

This is at least the eleventh field fire that began as a controlled burn that the Idaho Falls Fire Department has responded to in the last week.

Safety Precautions: