I-15 closed between Idaho Falls and Roberts due to high winds and blowing dust

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has shut down a 25-mile stretch of Interstate 15 due to high winds and blowing dust.

The interstate is closed between Exit 118 in Idaho Falls and Exit 143 near Roberts.

Visibility in the area is very poor and officials urge caution on the roadway, particularly for high profile vehicles.

Much of eastern Idaho is under a high wind advisory. Sustained southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are being reported in the area with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. The wind is expected to last until 9 p.m.