Local media company’s bison docuseries could air on television network

IDAHO FALLS — A local media company has created documentary series on bison ranching and looks forward to showcasing its unpredictable dangers on national TV in “Bison Boys.”

Tyler Porter, Porter Pro Media’s CEO, says this series shows east Idaho with a massive audience while telling a story that hasn’t been told before.

“Idaho Falls is a part of the world that really hasn’t been showcased through television, and there’s never really been a series that really documents bison,” Porter says. “We’re excited about being able to do something new and something fresh and be able to put our spin on it.”

“Bison Boys” is about Brock and Brigham, who own four ranches and work with thousands of bison, Porter says.

“It’s a dangerous job. Every day is different. There are crazy things that happen. It’s really showing who they are and this business that they’re building and this legacy that they’re creating,” Porter says.

Courtesy Porter Pro Media

He says the idea came about while he was attending a reunion on his wife’s side of the family.

“Her grandpa turned to me and said ‘Hey can you shoot a movie?’ And I was like, ‘Sure what are we shooting?’”

That’s when Grandpa told Porter of the idea to shoot a bison-ranching documentary.

“As we started talking more and more, I had the idea that we should do more of a reality series,” Porter says. “As we started talking together as a team we started building the story. We started learning more about what goes into their job, more about their family history.”

Porter says the team has been looking into getting the show on a television network or online streaming services. They’ve hired an executive producer from Los Angeles who’s worked experienced in the industry and even worked with Marvel.

“We’ve put together all the pitch material and everything, and we’ve been talking to different networks, trying to figure out which one aligns best with what we want to do and the story that we want to tell. We’re in the process right now of getting it on a network,” Porter says.

He says that’s about all he can talk about right now as things are in the works, but the team hopes to be releasing more information soon.

Courtesy Porter Pro Media

Porter says many have asked if the series will be like the hit A&E show “Duck Dynasty,” which is about a family who specializes in making duck calls and decoys.

“We’re going to educate about the animal we’re going to educate about its history. We’re going to be introducing their family, their family’s legacy… the scary situations… the different places that they travel,” Porter says. “With ‘Bison Boys,’ we’re trying something completely new.”

He says the show has relatable characters. The series covers the family dynamic, drama, hard work, and hilarious moments.

“Putting all those elements together, I think, is going to create a very interesting series that people enjoy,” Porter says.

Porter says if the show does air, it could be at the beginning of 2020, though he can’t make any promises.

“I think people are going to truly love what they see. I think it’s going to be a story that they’re really going to like, and I think it’s going to be something that people are talking about,” Porter says. “We’re excited. We’re not going to stop until it’s exactly the way we want it.”

Follow the “Bison Boys” on Instagram or check out its website. Click here to watch the Bison Boys trailer.