Man cited for exposing himself to woman at BYU-Idaho student housing complex

REXBURG — A 31-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure Thursday after he allegedly dropped his pants and exposed his genitals to a woman at a Brigham Young University-Idaho housing complex.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com the young adult woman was walking near the Centre Square Apartments, which are owned by the University, around 10:15 a.m.

She said she saw the man and decided to be friendly and ask how he was doing.

“Then she noticed his pants were down to his knees and that he was holding his genitals. Then he kind of started walking toward her, so she took off. He didn’t touch her or anything … so she called it in to dispatch,” Turman says.

Turman says they got a description of the man, his clothing and the car he took off in. Shortly after the woman called 911, an officer pulled the man over.

“He admitted to doing it. He started out saying he was urinating then decided when he saw the girl it would be funny,” Turman said.

Police cited the man with misdemeanor indecent exposure. Turman said it is unclear why the man was at the student housing complex. The student is listed as a married student who lives in community housing.