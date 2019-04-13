Man in critical condition following crash in Tetonia

IDAHO FALLS – One man is in critical condition Saturday morning following a single vehicle crash near Tetonia Friday night.

Idaho State Police report 21-year-old Gary Matkin of Tetonia was thrown from his vehicle after it rolled near the intersection of ID 32 and 33.

Around 10:45 p.m., Matkin was traveling westbound on ID 33 in a 2000 Ford F-350. The Ford went off the north side of the highway and into a field, where it rolled and came to rest on its top. Matkin was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs and then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

EIRMC shift supervisor James Condie tells us Matkin is in critical condition.

ISP is still investigating the crash. EastIdahoNews.com will post more information as it becomes available.