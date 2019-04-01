Man wanted for crimes in Madison County arrested in Oregon

REXBURG — A man who deputies say sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant last fall was arrested in Oregon Saturday.

John William Harvey, 37, is being held in the Madison County Jail on three counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance, said Issac Payne, spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Payne said it appears Harvey sold the methamphetamine to the informant back on September 11, skipped town and eventually traveled to Oregon.

It remains unclear why Harvey was arrested in Oregon but he was brought back to Rexburg and is being held on $40,000 bail, Payne said.

Harvey is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Madison County Courthouse.