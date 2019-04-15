Missing teenager found in good health

CHUBBUCK — A teen who was missing for almost two weeks has been found in good health by local law enforcement.

Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department found 17-year-old Jennifer Schwindt in the local area and facts in the case continue pointing toward Schwindt being a runaway, according to a news release.

“Since the day she was reported missing, officers and support staff with the Chubbuck Police Department have spent countless hours following up on leads and conducting interviews. This was an all hands on deck case and we are glad to report that she has been found,” according to the news release.

Police say no further information will be released.