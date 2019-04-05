Police ask for help in finding missing teen who ran away from home

CHUBBUCK — Police are asking the public for help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Jennifer Schwindt is described as being 5’8” tall with green eyes and blonde hair. Police and Jennifer’s family have been unable to contact her for several days.

In a Facebook post, Jennifer’s mother, Leslie Egbert, says her daughter ran away and left her cell phone at home. Egbert believes Jennifer could be in danger.

Jennifer Schwindt | Chubbuck Police Department

“Evidently she had some relationship with someone named “Steven”- who could also be a Middle Eastern man trying to get her into an adult industry,” Egbert wrote. “We do not know a last name… The search has extended to states outside of Idaho at this point and could possibly go national if no leads turn up in the very near future.”

Anyone who has had contact with Jennifer or may have information on where she could be is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.