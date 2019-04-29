One man dead following car crash near Wilder

WILDER – A 21-year-old Idaho man is dead following a car crash near Wilder.

Idaho State Police reports Fernando Martinez of Homedale was traveling westbound on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road in his blue Ford F-250 early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., he veered off the road and hit a parked tractor.

Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt and died immediately following the collision.

Traffic was blocked for about 2 hours and 45 minutes as troopers worked to clear the scene.

Other agencies who responded to the crash include Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Coroner’s Office and Wilder Fire Department.