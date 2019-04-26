Thunderstorms, and high winds expected in eastern Idaho Friday afternoon

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be a stormy afternoon in eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service reports there are thunderstorm risks throughout the region Friday, but particularity around the cities of Soda Springs, Malad, Montpelier and Bear Lake. High winds and hail may cause property damage throughout the region.

There is also a high wind advisory in effect for the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Rigby Blackfoot, American Falls, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon National Momument, Shelley, Firth and Fort Hall. Sustained southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected until 9 p.m.

Blowing dust is expected, which will reduce visibility. High-profile and light vehicles will be hard to control, particularly along U.S. Highway 26, U.S. Highway 20, Idaho Highway 33, Idaho Highway 39, and Interstate 15 where strong crosswinds will exist. Minor property damage is possible.

The winds will be lighter in southeastern Idaho. A lesser wind warning is in effect in the following cities: Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone. Sustained west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has already started to issue and cancel at least one severe weather warning as of 2 p.m. Storm advisories are expected to continue through this afternoon and evening.