UPDATE: Woman missing since Sunday found safe

Share This

UPDATE

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says Leah Ball has been located and is safe. No further details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Leah J. Ball of Idaho Falls. Leah’s family reported her as missing earlier today after not hearing from her since Sunday, April 14.

Ball was last seen Sunday evening at Buffalo Wild Wings in Idaho Falls and her vehicle was located near the Shilo Inn on Lindsay Blvd. Family has not been able to contact her and has been worried about her wellbeing.

Leah is 5′ 08″ tall with red hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the welfare of Leah Ball is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office via dispatch at (208) 529-1200.