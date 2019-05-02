2 infants, others receive minor injuries after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-15
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 north of Shelley Tuesday evening.
A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash, according to Idaho State Police. Officials say everyone was wearing seatbelts, including two infants in car seats. Only minor injuries were reported.
The northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted off the Interstate at exit 113.
🚨🚨Wrong-Way driver caused a head-on crash on Interstate 15 near MP114 south of Idaho Falls. There were minor injuries because everyone wore seatbelts including the two infants in car seats. #SeatbeltsSaveLives 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/5tZECAusYb
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 29, 2019