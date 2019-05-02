2 infants, others receive minor injuries after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-15

Photos: Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 north of Shelley Tuesday evening.

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash, according to Idaho State Police. Officials say everyone was wearing seatbelts, including two infants in car seats. Only minor injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted off the Interstate at exit 113.

